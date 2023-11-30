House passes resolution to block Iran’s access to $6 billion from prisoner swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a measure that would permanently freeze the $6 billion recently transferred by the U.S. in a prisoner swap with Iran. The resolution is a response to the Islamic Republic’s alleged role in the deadly attacks last month by Hamas on Israel. The House’s Republican majority is seeking to hold the Biden administration accountable for what they call their complicity in funding Iranian-backed terrorism in the Middle East. U.S. officials noted that the money has not yet been made available to Iran and can only be used for humanitarian needs. The measure is unlikely to receive support in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

