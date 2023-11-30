Haslam family denies allegation from Warren Buffett’s company that it bribed truck stop chain execs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An attorney for the billionaire Haslam family has called the bribery allegations from Warren Buffett’s company a “wild invention.” But a judge didn’t decide immediately whether those allegations will be resolved at a January trial that will help determine the multibillion-dollar price Berkshire Hathaway might have to pay the Haslams for the rest of the Pilot truck stop chain. The Haslams and Buffett’s company are accusing each other of manipulating Pilot’s earnings this year to affect the price Berkshire would have to pay for the Haslams’ remaining 20% stake in the company if the family decides to sell.

