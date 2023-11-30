GOP Rep. George Santos refuses to resign and warns his expulsion from Congress would set a precedent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defiant Rep. George Santos is refusing to resign and warning colleagues that his expulsion from Congress before being convicted in a court of law would establish a precedent that’s “going to be the undoing of a lot of members.” The first-term Republican congressman from New York could become just the sixth member of Congress to have been expelled by colleagues. Republicans and Democrats have offered resolutions to remove Santos, who faces a federal indictment alleging he stole the identities of campaign donors and used their credit cards for unauthorized charges. The House is expected to vote on a resolution Friday. Santos has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

