Florida Supreme Court: Law enforcement isn’t required to withhold victims’ names

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement agencies aren’t required to withhold victims’ names under the Marcy’s Law amendment approved by voters five years ago. Florida law enforcement agencies began refusing to publicly release crime victims’ names after voters passed the constitutional amendment. But the court ruled Thursday that the name of a crime victim isn’t protected, but rather information that could be used to locate and harass them. The ruling could help news agencies and others seeking details about a crime by forcing law enforcement to release victims’ names if requested.

