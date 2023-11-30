Ex-health secretary Matt Hancock defends his record at UK’s COVID inquiry

LONDON (AP) — Former British health secretary Matt Hancock is defending his record at the U.K.’s COVID-19 inquiry, contesting widespread accusations of incompetence in leading the response to the biggest public health crisis Britain faced in a century. The inquiry is questioning government officials about their political decision-making during the pandemic. Hancock played a key role in the U.K.’s pandemic response but resigned in 2021 after he was caught on camera kissing his aide in his office, breaking the social distancing rules in place at the time. Officials also confirmed Thursday that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give evidence for two days next week at the inquiry.

