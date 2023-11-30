Bills linebacker Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant person, Dallas police say

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person. According to police, they were called to a home because of a “major disturbance” and a preliminary investigation determined that the 34-year-old Miller and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim. They said Miller left the scene before they arrived. The victim was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller. The Bills have issued a statement acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

