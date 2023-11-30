Biden hosts the Angolan president in an effort to showcase strengthened ties, as Africa visit slips
By ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço in the Oval Office as he seeks to reaffirm his commitment to Africa. Thursday’s meeting comes as two devastating wars consume much of the Biden administration’s foreign policy focus. The White House meeting follows Angola’s move to position itself as a strategic partner to the U.S. and its shift away from Russian and Chinese influence under Lourenço’s tenure. Biden appears set to break his commitment to African leaders to visit the continent this year, though senior U.S. officials have made key trips to Africa throughout 2023.