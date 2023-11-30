Alvin Ailey troupe – and a soulful Cynthia Erivo – join to celebrate dance legend Judith Jamison

Actor-singer Cynthia Erivo lent searing and soulful vocals to an evening marking Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 65th anniversary, and celebrating the talents of dance legend Judith Jamison its former star dancer and longtime company leader. Erivo donned bright red to sing a passionate “Feeling Good,” and black-and-white stripes to perform Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now,” to choreography by Hope Boykin. But the evening was also significant for who was not present: Robert Battle, Jamison’s successor as artistic director of the famed troupe. Battle resigned unexpectedly two weeks ago, citing his health. Associate artistic director Matthew Rushing will run the season as a search is launched.

