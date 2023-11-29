US Navy warship shoots down drone launched by Houthis from Yemen, official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says a Navy warship sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait shot down a drone launched from Yemen. It is the latest in a string of threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The official says that according to initial reports, USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, deemed the Iranian-made drone to be a threat and shot it down over water as the ship was moving toward the strait. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a military operation not yet made public.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

