US Navy warship shoots down drone launched by Houthis from Yemen, official says

Published 10:02 AM

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says a Navy warship sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait shot down a drone launched from Yemen. It is the latest in a string of threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The official says that according to initial reports, USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, deemed the Iranian-made drone to be a threat and shot it down over water as the ship was moving toward the strait. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a military operation not yet made public.

Associated Press

