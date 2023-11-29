Thunder guard Josh Giddey being investigated by police on alleged relationship with underage girl

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said Wednesday that its detectives are conducting an investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user last week said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.

Giddey, an Australian, turned 21 in October.

The Newport Beach Police said in a news release that it is “actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case.”

The NBA said last week that it is investigating. Giddey has declined to comment, and coach Mark Daigneault had no comment before Tuesday’s game at Minnesota. The NBA and the Thunder did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Giddey is averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for an Oklahoma City team that is off to a 11-6 start. He has started both games since the accusations were made — losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves. He was mostly cheered during starter introductions at home against Philadelphia, but he was booed and heckled throughout the road game against Minnesota.

Giddey was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft and was named to the All-Rookie second team during the 2021-2022 season. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the World Cup this past summer, he averaged a team-high 19.4 points for an Australia team that went 3-2.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA