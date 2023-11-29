Texas man sentenced 2 years in prison for threatening Georgia election workers after 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas man who was the first arrest by a Justice Department task force that investigates threats to election workers has been sentenced to two years in prison. Chad Christopher Stark was accused of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election. Prosecutors say Stark urged Georgia residents on social media to “militia up” and called for shooting several unnamed officials. FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement Wednesday the sentencing demonstrates the FBI’s “commitment to securing American elections from any attempts to undermine their integrity.” Stark pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of communicating interstate threats.

