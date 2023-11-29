OPEC+ suppliers struggle to agree on cuts to oil production even as prices tumble

LONDON (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and allied producers including Russia are trying to agree on cuts to the amount of crude they send to the world. Prices have tumbled recently despite their efforts to prop them up. That’s been a good thing for U.S. drivers, who have been able to fill their gas tanks for less. But it’s bad news for the OPEC+ coalition countries whose oil income props up their economies. They have faced setbacks in keeping prices up despite initial fears that the Israel-Hamas war could affect oil flows. The members of OPEC+ are trying Thursday to come to a consensus on production cuts after postponing their meeting originally set for Sunday.

By COURTNEY BONNELL and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

