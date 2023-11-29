LGBTQ+ rights group sues over Iowa law banning school library books, gender identity discussion

Several families are suing to stop Iowa’s new law that critics say violates the rights of LGBTQ+ students and educators. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of seven Iowa students and their families. LGBTQ+ advocacy group Iowa Safe Schools is also a plaintiff. The lawsuit seeks to block the law while it plays out in court. It ultimately seeks to have the law declared an unconstitutional violation of students’ and teachers’ free speech and equal protection rights. Gov. Kim Reynolds is defending the law, saying it protects children “from pornography and sexually explicit content.”

