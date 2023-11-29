Kuwait’s ruling emir, 86, was hospitalized due to emergency health problem but is reportedly stable

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ruling emir of oil-rich Kuwait has been hospitalized “due to an emergency health problem” but later was in stable condition. That’s according to a report Wednesday by the state-run KUNA news agency. The report did not elaborate on the problem faced by 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as emir following the 2020 death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. The breadth and depth of emotion over the loss of Sheikh Sabah, known for his diplomacy and peacemaking, was felt across the wider Middle East.

