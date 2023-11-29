Jan. 6 suspect who later fired a gun toward Texas officers gets 2 years for firearm charge

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man who shot toward sheriff’s deputies making a welfare call to his house on the day he’d agreed to surrender on charges for taking part in the in the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to two years in prison on a firearm charge. Nathan Donald Pelham was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Dallas after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Pelham was accused of firing the shots from his rural home on April 12. That same day, he was told he was charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

