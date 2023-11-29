Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — For years, the the massive mostly-intact dinosaur skeleton that came to be known as Sue the T-rex was at the center of a legal battle. KELO-TV reports that the latest dispute involves who inherits what’s left of the money created by the sale of Sue. Fossil hunters discovered the skeleton in 1990 on property owned by Maurice and Darlene Williams on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota. Eventually, the couple was able to claim the rights, and they made $7.6 million at auction. Sue is now displayed at Chicago’s Field Museum. Maurice Williams died in 2011, and Darlene Williams died in 2020. She had two wills, and one named just one of the children as sole heir.

