Indiana judge dismisses state’s lawsuit against TikTok that alleged child safety, privacy concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana county judge has dismissed a state lawsuit filed against TikTok that had accused the app of deceiving its users about the level of inappropriate content for children on its platform and the security of consumers’ personal information. A pair of lawsuits originally filed by Attorney General Todd Rokita in December 2022 said the social media giant has misled users — particularly children — alleging the app contains “salacious” content despite company claims it is safe for children 13 years and under. In the second complaint, the state argued that the app deceives consumers into believing their sensitive information is secure. The lawsuits were consolidated. It was not immediately clear whether Rokita will appeal the decision.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.