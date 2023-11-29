Hearing in Minnesota will determine if man imprisoned for murder was wrongfully convicted

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man serving life in prison for a deadly 2004 flower shop robbery had a simple message at a hearing reexamining his conviction: “I’m innocent 100 percent.” Marvin Haynes has spent nearly two decades behind bars for the shooting death of 55-year-old Randy Sherer, who was killed inside his family business in Minneapolis. Haynes, working with the Great North Innocence Project, successfully lobbied to plead his case before a Hennepin County district judge, and he took the stand Tuesday. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Judge William Koch continued the case until Dec. 20, when the final witness is scheduled to testify.

