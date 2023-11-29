GOP considers holding formal vote to authorize Biden impeachment as White House questions legitimacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are considering holding a vote next month to authorize their impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden as the party looks to formalize a process that has yet to yield any direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president. The question comes amid a standoff with the White House over requests for information related to President Joe Biden and his family. Republican leaders have long said a vote on the impeachment investigation was unnecessary, but are reconsidering as White House lawyers use the lack of formal House authorization to argue that the entire investigation lacks “constitutional legitimacy.”

