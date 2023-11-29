Construction companies fined in connection with carpenter’s death at Packers stadium

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Federal inspectors have levied fines against two construction companies in connection with a worker’s death at Lambeau Field earlier this year. The stadium is home to the Green Bay Packers. WLUK-TV reports that 27-year-old Joshua Shaw died in June after he was struck by a dumbwaiter car while working inside one of the stadium’s video scoreboards. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration Fined Miron Construction almost $19,000 and Mavid Construction around $15,600. The companies have 15 business days after receiving the citations on Nov. 15 to comply or contest the findings.

