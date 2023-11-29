Blinken seeks a new extension of the Gaza cease-fire as he heads again to the Middle East

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration would like to see a new extension of the cease-fire agreement in Israel’s war with Hamas after the current one expires. The aim is to secure the release of additional hostages held by the militant group and to ramp up humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. As Blinken prepares to make his third visit to the Middle East since the war began, he said the Biden administration believes it is imperative to discuss ideas about the future governance of Gaza if Israel achieves its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.