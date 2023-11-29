Barcelona may need water shipped in during a record drought in northeast Spain, authorities say

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Tighter water restrictions for drought-stricken northeast Spain have gone in effect as authorities in Catalonia say that Barcelona may need to have fresh water shipped in by boat in the coming months. Catalonia is suffering its worst drought on record with reservoirs that provide water for around 6 million people filled to just 18% of their capacity. Spanish authorities and experts point to the impact of climate change in the increasingly hot and dry weather behind the extended drought. Barcelona needed water to arrive by tankers during a drought in 2008. Catalonia’s regional president now says those shipments may be needed again. The tighter water restrictions took effect on Wednesday.

