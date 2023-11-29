Argentina’s president-elect announces his pick for economy minister

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei says he’s chosen Luis Caputo, a former finance minister and Central Bank chief who is known as an expert in markets, to lead the Economy Ministry when the right-wing leader takes office on Dec. 10. The pick confirms that Milei, a libertarian outsider, is building a more orthodox team to manage the country’s economy, which is suffering from red-hot inflation running at an annual rate of 143%. Milei said in a radio interview he held on Wednesday morning that his choice for the post of economy minister is Caputo. Milei spoke shortly after landing from a two-day trip to the United States, where he met with officials from the Biden administration.

