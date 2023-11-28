Young man gets life sentence for Canada massage parlor murder that court declared act of terrorism

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a Toronto massage parlor employee has received a life prison sentence for what a judge described as an act of terrorism related to an internet subculture that fuels sexual loneliness into rage and misogyny. The man cannot be named because he was 17 at the time of the February 2020 stabbing that killed 24-year-old Ashley Noelle Arzaga and seriously wounded another woman. The judge said the life sentence included no chance of parole for 10 years. A judge ruled in June that the massage parlor attack amounted to an act of terrorism due to its links to so-called “incel″ ideology, which stands for “involuntary celibate.″

