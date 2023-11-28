Winter arrives in Northern Europe, with dangerous roads in Germany and record lows in Scandinavia
BERLIN (AP) — Winter’s early onset has brought heavy snowfall and icy roads to Northern Europe. The winter conditions have created disruptions and dangerous driving conditions, and German media reported that they have resulted in at least two deaths and children stuck overnight in a school. Germany’s western state of Hesse was particularly affected by the snow and icy roads, with power cuts due to fallen trees in some places. To the north, Scandinavia was also experiencing unusually cold temperatures for November. Temperatures were well below freezing in nearly all of Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Several locations on Norway’s west coast recorded record lows for the month on Monday.