Tornadoes forecast in the Black Sea region as storm reportedly impacts Russian military operations

Tornadoes have been forecast for the Black Sea region after a storm left more than 2 million people without electricity in Crimea, Russia and Ukraine. The Institute for the Study of War think tank said that the storm also impacted Russian military operations in occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine. Officials said it killed at least 14 people in Russia and Ukraine as it toppled trees, tore down power lines and flooded coastal areas. The Russia-installed governor said Tuesday that almost 100,000 people were still without power in Crimea and some still had no water supply, He also said several regions were still under a state of emergency.

By The Associated Press

