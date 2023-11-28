The family of an infant hostage pleads for his release before the Israel-Hamas truce winds down

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Kfir Bibas has spent nearly a fifth of his life as a Hamas hostage. The 10-month-old baby was taken from his home in a southern Israeli kibbutz on Oct. 7 when Palestinian militants abducted about 240 people and dragged them to Gaza. His family says Kfir was the youngest of about 30 children who were taken hostage but hasn’t been included on the lists of the ones set to be freed under a current temporary cease-fire. Kfir’s fate and that of his 4-year-old brother, Ariel, are now a rallying cry for Israelis seeking the speedy release of all the hostages. A demonstration in support of the Bibas family was held in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

