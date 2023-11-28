Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A ransomware attack has prompted a health care chain that operates in six states to divert patients from at least some of its emergency rooms to other hospitals. In a statement Monday, Ardent Health Services said the attack occurred Nov. 23. The company took its network offline, suspending user access to its information technology applications, including the software used to document patient care. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it cannot yet confirm the extent of any patient health or financial information that’s been compromised. Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 care sites with upwards of 1,400 aligned providers in Oklahoma, Texas, New Jersey, New Mexico, Idaho and Kansas.