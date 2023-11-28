New York drivers could face license suspensions over vision tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York drivers who renewed their expired licenses during part of the coronavirus pandemic face license suspensions on Dec. 1 if they don’t submit vision tests. About 49,500 drivers statewide could be affected, according to the DMV’s most recent estimate. The suspensions would apply to drivers whose licenses expired between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021. A pandemic-era rule allowed drivers to renew their licenses online by temporarily self-certifying their vision test requirement. It was intended to make it easier for people to renew their licenses when doctor’s offices and DMV sites experienced closures and had to abide by social distancing rules.

