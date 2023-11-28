Myanmar and China conduct naval drills together as fighting surges in border area

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar and China are conducting naval drills together as the military government in the Southeast Asian nation loses ground in the northeast to a coalition of armed ethnic militias that also has strong ties to Beijing. State-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said Wednesday that three Chinese naval vessels were anchored in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and that officials from both nations met Tuesday to discuss the maritime security exercises. The three Chinese vessels carry about 700 sailors. The report didn’t give more details on the drills. Myanmar’s military seized power from an elected government in 2021 and since has been in armed conflict with pro-democracy forces and ethnic militias.

