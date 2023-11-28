Mayo Clinic announces $5 billion expansion of Minnesota campus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Mayo Clinic has announced a $5 billion expansion plan that includes new buildings designed so they can evolve and expand as patient needs change over the coming decades. The project is part of a Mayo strategy to transform both patient care and its flagship campus in Rochester, Minnesota. Central to the plan is the creation of “neighborhoods” within the new facilities organized around particular conditions. Mayo CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia says the idea is to blur the traditional lines between inpatient and outpatient care.

