Lawmaker helping lead impeachment of Philadelphia’s prosecutor will run for state attorney general

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state lawmaker who’s helping lead the effort to impeach Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor is the newest candidate for Pennsylvania attorney general. Rep. Craig Williams declared his candidacy Tuesday after saying for months that he planned to run for the state’s top law enforcement office. Williams is a Republican who represents part of suburban Philadelphia. He’s also a former federal prosecutor and former U.S. Marine Corps pilot and prosecutor. He’s the third Republican to run. Democrats are facing a five-way primary. The office defended the integrity of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election against repeated attempts to overturn it in state and federal courts by Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican allies.

