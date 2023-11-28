Honduran opposition party leader flees arrest after being stopped in airport before traveling to US

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The president of Honduras’ main opposition party fled an international airport breaking through a parking gate with his pickup truck after immigration agents stopped him for carrying two passports before he boarded a flight to the United States. David Chávez Madison, president of the National Party, fled the Palmerola International Airport around 3 a.m. Tuesday, leaving behind his passports when immigration agents called him for a second inspection. The passport issue may not have been Chávez’s real problem. Hours later, a judge ordered Chávez’s capture based on an old corruption case.

