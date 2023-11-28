Georgia Republicans move to cut losses as they propose majority-Black districts in special session

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are moving to preserve their majorities as they propose additional Black voting districts in a special legislative session opening Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in October found that Georgia’s voting districts illegally diluted Black voting power. He ordered Georgia to draw Black majorities in one additional congressional district, two additional state Senate districts and five additional state House districts. There’s no congressional map proposed yet. But House Republicans are proposing a map that would likely cost them only two seats from their current 102-78 majority. And Senate Republicans are pushing a map that would likely let then keep all the seats in their current 33-23 majority.

