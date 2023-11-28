Four miners die in Poland when water pipeline ruptures deep below ground

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish media are reporting that four miners died after a water pipeline burst in a coal mine deep below ground in southern Poland. The all-news station TVN24 reported that the fatal accident occurred in a mine in the coal-mining region of Silesia, not far from the borders of Slovakia and the Czech Republic. TVN24 quoted a spokesperson for the mining authority as saying the uncontrolled pipeline rupture happened at a depth of 600 meters (1,970 feet) underground. Six miners were working on flushing the pipeline at the time.

