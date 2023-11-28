Florida official’s body went undiscovered for 24 minutes outside Capitol meeting room last year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida official was dead or dying in a hallway in the governor’s office complex for 24 minutes before anyone noticed he had collapsed after leaving a meeting last year. Peter Antonacci was appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as the first director of the Office of Election Crimes and Security. Two months into the job, Antonacci attended a meeting at the Capitol. A law enforcement report said he left early and the meeting room door closed behind him. More than 20 minutes later, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass stepped into the hallway to have a conversation with another meeting attendee when Antonacci’s body was found.

