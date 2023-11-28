Ex-prison guard gets 3 years for failing to help sick inmate who later died

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former guard at a federal prison in Virginia has been sentenced to three years in prison for failing to help an inmate who suffered a medical emergency and later died. Michael Anderson was a lieutenant at a medium-security prison in Petersburg. The Justice Department announced his sentence on Tuesday. Prosecutors say the inmate had exhibited sudden symptoms that included incoherence and the inability to stand. He continuously fell inside his cell and later in a suicide-watch cell. Prosecutors say he fell headfirst into a doorframe and died of blunt force trauma. A medical examiner says he would have lived if he had been hospitalized.

