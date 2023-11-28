Skip to Content
Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (AP) — A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager’s finger. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges the customer bought a salad and realized she was chewing on a portion of a human finger. The suit says a manager at the restaurant in suburban New York accidentally severed a piece of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula. Westchester County health department records show that Chopt was fined $900. An email seeking comment was sent to Chopt.

