Burkina Faso’s state media says hundreds of rebels have been killed trying to seize vulnerable town

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Burkina Faso’s state broadcaster reports that hundreds of rebels were killed as they tried to seize a town in the northern part of the country on Sunday. It was one of the largest clashes in recent years in the West African nation under threat from fighters linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State. The broadcaster said more than 3,000 fighters tried to take control of Djibo town near Mali’s border. It was not immediately clear how many civilians or security forces were killed. The area has frequent internet cuts, and the military government is known to crack down on civil society.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.