Belarus raids apartments of opposition activists as part of sweeping probe called latest crackdown

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus’ top state criminal investigation agency says it has conducted raids as part of a sweeping probe into an alleged attempt by the opposition to seize power three years ago. Critics call it the latest move in authorities’ crackdown on dissent. Belarus was rocked by mass protests during President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed election victory in 2020, which the opposition and the West condemned as fraudulent. Lukashenko’s government responded with a crackdown. Police detained around 35,000 people and beat thousands. A leading opposition activist who fled Belarus says his home in Minsk was searched by authorities along with the apartments of dozens of opposition activists and their relatives.

