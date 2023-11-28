Banker involved in big loans to Trump’s company testifies for his defense in civil fraud trial

A Deutsche Bank executive says the bank followed its own guidelines — which include independently verifying information — when deciding to lend Donald Trump’s company hundreds of millions of dollars. David Williams testified Tuesday at Trump’s civil fraud trial. The loans are a focus of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ claims that Trump and his company deceived lenders and insurers by giving them financial statements that baldly overstated his asset values and overall net worth. The defendants deny the allegations. Williams testified that the bankers viewed clients’ reports of their net worth as subjective or estimated and took their own view of such financial statements.

