Baltic nations’ foreign ministers to boycott OSCE meeting over Russian foreign minister’s attendance

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The foreign ministers of the three Baltic states say they will boycott a meeting by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe being held this week in North Macedonia. They object to the participation of Russia’s foreign minister. The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in a joint statement say the participation of Sergey Lavrov will only provide Russia with yet another propaganda opportunity. Lavrov said Monday he planned to travel to Skopje for the OSCE foreign ministers’ meeting. This would mark a rare visit to a NATO member country since Russia invaded Ukraine.

