Australia apologizes for thalidomide tragedy as some survivors listen in the Parliament gallery

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Survivors of the harmful morning sickness drug thalidomide were in the public gallery when Australia’s Parliament made a national apology for what was described as one of the darkest chapters in Australia’s medical history. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued the apology Wednesday on the 62nd anniversary of the drug being withdrawn from sale in the country. Thalidomide was available in 46 countries before being withdrawn because it caused birth defects, stillbirths and miscarriages. Doctors had assured pregnant women the drug was safe. But Albanese said there was no system for properly evaluating the safety of medicine and that just one dose of thalidomide was enough to cause devastating harm.

