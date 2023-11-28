As Dubai prepares for COP28, some world leaders signal they won’t attend climate talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai is preparing to host the COP28 climate talks as world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have signaled they will not be attending the negotiations. The talks come during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war roiling the wider Middle East. Workers under a still-scorching November sun have been stapling bunting and decorating Dubai Expo City’s iconic Al Wasl Dome. Armed United Nations police are on patrol in about half the area of Expo City where the delegates will debate, while the other half will include other climate events during the talks. Airport-style security screenings greet those coming into both areas. Syrian President Bashar Assad has also signaled he won’t be attending.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.