Argentina’s president-elect tells top Biden officials that he’s committed to freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei met Tuesday with senior Biden administration officials at the White House. It was his first international trip since winning a presidential runoff earlier this month. The office of the right-wing Milei says in a statement that he had a “positive meeting” with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The statement says Milei talked about his commitment to the values of freedom. The visit by Argentina’s incoming leader occurred while President Joe Biden was away from Washington at the funeral for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Georgia and then traveling to Colorado.

By DANIEL POLITI and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.