A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits near Barbados but no damage is reported on the Caribbean island

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake has struck near the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados but no damage was reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred on Tuesday some 30 miles, or about 50 kilometers, south-southwest of the capital of Bridgetown at a depth of 24 miles — about 39 kilometers. Officials said there was no risk of a tsunami. The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center said earthquakes are relatively infrequent in Barbados, with only an average annual of 13 tremors greater than magnitude 2.5.

