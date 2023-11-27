Ukraine and the Western Balkans top Blinken agenda for NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels
By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is turning his attention to Ukraine, NATO and the Western Balkans after weeks of intense focus on Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Amid signs that a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas due to expire on Monday may be extended, Blinken departs for Brussels where he will attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting. The alliance plans to reaffirm its support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion. The two-day session will include the first foreign minister-level meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. The ministers will also address rising tensions between Kosovo and Serbia and preparations for NATO’s 75th anniversary summit next year.