UK government reaches a pay deal with senior doctors that could end disruptive strikes

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has reached a deal with senior doctors in England that could potentially end a series of strikes. The Department of Health and Social Care said Monday that it has put forward a pay offer to doctors’ unions after weeks of talks. Union leaders agreed to put the proposals to their members for a vote. The results won’t be known until January. Thousands of senior doctors walked off their jobs for 48-hour periods earlier this year, causing major disruptions at hospitals across England. Those strikes came on top of similar actions by junior doctors, nurses and other health workers demanding higher pay amid the U.K.’s soaring inflation and cost-of-living crisis.

