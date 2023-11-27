Tesla sues Swedish agency as striking workers halt delivery of license plates of its new vehicles

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tesla has filed a lawsuit against the Swedish Transport Agency as striking workers in the Scandinavian country halted the delivery of license plates of new vehicles manufactured by the Texas-based automaker. According to a report by Sweden’s Dagens Industri on Monday, Tesla was suing the government agency because not accessing the registration plates “constitutes an unlawful discriminatory attack directed at Tesla.” On Oct. 27, 130 members of the powerful metalworkers’ union IF Metall walked out at seven workshops where the popular electric cars are serviced, demanding the carmaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in Sweden have. The postal workers’ union joined others in a wave of sympathy with IF Metall’s demands.

