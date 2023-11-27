Russian court extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich until end of January

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian media say a court in Moscow has extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, until Jan. 30. The hearing took place on Tuesday behind closed doors because authorities say details of the criminal case against the American journalist are classified. Gershkovich was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. Russia’s Federal Security Service alleged he acted on the instructions of the American side and “collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.” Gershkovich and the Journal deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained.

